Rev Group Inc (REVG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Rev Group Inc (NASDAQ:REVG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, “REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services. Its operating segment includes Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. Fire & Emergency segment provides ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses. Commercial segment provides industrial and commercial services through terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers. Recreation segment provides consumer leisure through recreational vehicles and luxury buses. REV Group, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Rev Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of Rev Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rev Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on shares of Rev Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Rev Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Rev Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

Rev Group (NASDAQ REVG) traded up 3.23% on Wednesday, hitting $28.43. 312,819 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average is $27.31. Rev Group has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 91.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rev Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,542,000. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rev Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,622,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rev Group during the first quarter valued at about $22,061,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Rev Group during the first quarter valued at about $17,811,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rev Group during the first quarter valued at $16,273,000.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The Company operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. The Company provides customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses), industrial and commercial (terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles (RVs) and luxury buses).

