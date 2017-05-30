Kao Corp (OTCMKTS:KCRPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “KAO Corp ADR, based in Japan, is a leading global company in consumer products for personal and home care. “

Get Kao Corp alerts:

Kao Corp (OTCMKTS:KCRPY) opened at 62.05 on Tuesday. Kao Corp has a 12 month low of $44.19 and a 12 month high of $62.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.69 and its 200-day moving average is $51.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.52.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-kao-corp-kcrpy-to-hold.html.

About Kao Corp

Kao Corporation is engaged in the consumer product business and the chemical business. The Company operates through four segments: the Beauty Care Business, the Human Health Care Business, the Fabric and Home Care Business (collectively, the Consumer Products business), and the Chemical business. The Beauty Care Business segment manufactures and sells cosmetics, skin care and hair care products.

Receive News & Ratings for Kao Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kao Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.