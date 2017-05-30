DIALOG SEMICONDUCT GBP0.10 (DLGNF) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

DIALOG SEMICONDUCT GBP0.10 (NASDAQ:DLGNF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, “Dialog Semiconductor PLC provides integrated standard and custom mixed-signal integrated circuits, for smartphone, tablet, IoT, LED Solid State Lighting and Smart Home applications. Its technology portfolio includes audio, Bluetooth Smart(R), Rapid Charge(TM) AC/DC power conversion and multi-touch. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, China and internationally. Dialog Semiconductor PLC is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of DIALOG SEMICONDUCT GBP0.10 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of DIALOG SEMICONDUCT GBP0.10 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of DIALOG SEMICONDUCT GBP0.10 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of DIALOG SEMICONDUCT GBP0.10 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of DIALOG SEMICONDUCT GBP0.10 (NASDAQ DLGNF) remained flat at $48.00 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.68 and its 200 day moving average is $45.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40. DIALOG SEMICONDUCT GBP0.10 has a 52-week low of $30.80 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

