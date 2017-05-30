Bodycote Plc (NASDAQ:BYPLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of Bodycote Plc (BYPLF) opened at 10.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25. Bodycote Plc has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $10.95.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bodycote Plc (BYPLF) to Hold” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-bodycote-plc-byplf-to-hold.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.