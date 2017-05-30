Zacks Investment Research Lowers Arch Therapeutics Inc (ARTH) to Sell

Arch Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ARTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, “Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical device company. It develops products that make surgery and interventional care faster and safer by using an approach to stop bleeding, control leaking, and provide other advantages during surgery and trauma care. The Company’s lead product candidate includes AC5 (TM), a biocompatible synthetic peptide, to achieve hemostasis in minimally invasive and open surgical procedures. Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Wellesley, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARTH. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 13th. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Arch Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of Arch Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTH) traded down 3.000% during trading on Monday, hitting $0.485. The company’s market cap is $71.30 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59. Arch Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $0.95.

Arch Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Arch Therapeutics will post ($0.04) EPS for the current year.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc is a development-stage company. The Company operates as a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on developing products to stop bleeding (hemostasis) and control leaking (sealant) during surgery and trauma care. The Company’s technology is based on a self-assembling peptide that creates a physical, mechanical barrier, which could be applied to seal organs or wounds that are leaking blood and other fluids.

