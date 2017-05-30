Zacks: Brokerages Expect Petroquest Energy Inc (PQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.57 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Petroquest Energy Inc (NYSE:PQ) will post $25.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Petroquest Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25 million and the highest is $26.14 million. Petroquest Energy posted sales of $15.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Petroquest Energy will report full year sales of $25.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $109.8 million to $114.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $161.08 million per share, with estimates ranging from $155.8 million to $166.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Petroquest Energy.

Get Petroquest Energy Inc alerts:

Petroquest Energy (NYSE:PQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.92 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petroquest Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital set a $7.00 target price on shares of Petroquest Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.13.

Shares of Petroquest Energy (NYSE:PQ) opened at 2.34 on Wednesday. Petroquest Energy has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.49. The firm’s market cap is $49.66 million.

In other Petroquest Energy news, Director Joseph Gerard Jolly bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $163,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PQ. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Petroquest Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC now owns 83,965 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in shares of Petroquest Energy by 3,428.6% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 166,727 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 162,002 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Petroquest Energy during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petroquest Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,834,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Petroquest Energy by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,189 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 84,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/zacks-brokerages-expect-petroquest-energy-inc-pq-will-post-quarterly-sales-of-25-57-million-updated-updated.html.

Petroquest Energy Company Profile

PetroQuest Energy, Inc is an oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in exploratory, development and acquisition activities. The Company has approximately 30 gross exploratory wells and over 30 gross development wells. The Company has reserves in various areas, including East Texas, Gulf Coast Basin and Oklahoma Woodford.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Petroquest Energy (PQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Petroquest Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroquest Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.