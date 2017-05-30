Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.87 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) will report sales of $3.87 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.87 billion and the lowest is $3.86 billion. Bank of New York Mellon Corp reported sales of $3.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will report full year sales of $3.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.59 billion to $15.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $16.2 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $15.89 billion to $16.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bank of New York Mellon Corp.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Bank of New York Mellon Corp had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.64%. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on BK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of New York Mellon Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank AG dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon Corp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded Bank of New York Mellon Corp from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of New York Mellon Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.07.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 102,174 shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $4,874,721.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 271,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,949,257.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $476,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,200.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) traded down 0.02% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,539,607 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.01 and its 200 day moving average is $46.73. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $49.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is an investments company. The Company operates businesses through two segments: Investment Management and Investment Services. The Company also has an Other segment, which includes the leasing portfolio, corporate treasury activities (including its investment securities portfolio), derivatives and other trading, corporate and bank-owned life insurance and renewable energy investments, and business exits.

