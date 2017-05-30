Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) to report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.43. Red Rock Resorts reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $417.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.88 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Rock Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Aegis assumed coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) traded up 1.79% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.33. 906,100 shares of the company traded hands. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $18.58 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.54 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 7.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 46.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 868,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,531,000 after buying an additional 275,953 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 20.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,502,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,317,000 after buying an additional 256,020 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 29.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 78.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,391,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,225,000 after buying an additional 1,493,890 shares during the period.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a gaming, development and management company. The Company’s segments include Las Vegas operations, Native American management, and Corporate and other. The Las Vegas operations segment includes all of its Las Vegas area casino properties and the Native American management segment includes its Native American management arrangements.

