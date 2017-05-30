Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) to announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.30. Kulicke and Soffa Industries reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 414.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kulicke and Soffa Industries.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business earned $149.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.62 million. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on KLIC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

WARNING: “Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/zacks-brokerages-anticipate-kulicke-and-soffa-industries-inc-klic-will-post-earnings-of-0-36-per-share-updated-updated-updated.html.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) traded down 1.76% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.32. 565,384 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.21. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average is $17.54.

In other news, insider Yih-Neng Lee sold 8,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $180,856.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,274.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,909 shares in the company, valued at $278,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,293 shares of company stock valued at $795,792. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9.7% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures and sells capital equipment and expendable tools, as well as services, maintains, repairs and upgrades equipment, all used to assemble semiconductor devices. The Company supplies a range of bonding equipment. The Company operates through two segments: Equipment and Expendable Tools.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.