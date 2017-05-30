Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the highest is ($0.33). eHealth reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2,200%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.37) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $78.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. eHealth had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. eHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EHTH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum upgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on eHealth from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

In related news, insider James E. Flynn sold 426,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $4,978,283.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James E. Flynn sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 809,055 shares of company stock worth $9,269,593. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eHealth by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Glacier Peak Capital LLC boosted its stake in eHealth by 605.8% in the fourth quarter. Glacier Peak Capital LLC now owns 221,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 190,220 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eHealth by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,820,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,383,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in eHealth by 290.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 80,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 60,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) traded up 20.78% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,181,622 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $260.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.56. eHealth has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $15.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides a private online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. The Company is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, a private health insurance exchange where individuals, families and small businesses can compare health insurance products from various insurers side-by-side, and purchase and enroll in coverage online through its Websites (www.eHealth.com, www.eHealthInsurance.com, www.eHealthMedicare.com, www.Medicare.com and www.PlanPrescriber.com) or telephonically through its customer care centers.

