Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cubic Co. (CUB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cubic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.34. Cubic posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 82.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cubic will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cubic.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $343.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.04 million. Cubic had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CUB. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Cubic in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cubic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUB. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cubic by 11.3% in the first quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cubic during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 2.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) traded down 0.11% during trading on Friday, reaching $46.75. The company had a trading volume of 92,543 shares. Cubic has a 52-week low of $37.24 and a 52-week high of $55.65. The stock’s market cap is $1.27 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.10.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation (Cubic) designs, integrates and operates systems, products and services that provide situational awareness for its customers in the transportation and defense industries. The Company operates in three business segments across the global transportation and defense markets, which include Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense (CGD) and Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services).

