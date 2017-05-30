Zacks: Atlantic American Co. (AAME) Given Average Rating of “” by Brokerages

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) has received an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the zero analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports.

Zacks has also given Atlantic American an industry rank of 190 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) remained flat at $3.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 22 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.58 million, a PE ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 0.61. Atlantic American has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $4.65.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. Atlantic American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.01%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) by 97.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.38% of Atlantic American worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation is a holding company that operates through its subsidiaries in specialty markets within the life and health, and property and casualty insurance industries. The Company’s principal operating subsidiaries are American Southern Insurance Company and American Safety Insurance Company (together known as American Southern) within the property and casualty insurance industry, and Bankers Fidelity Life Insurance Company and Bankers Fidelity Assurance Company (together known as Bankers Fidelity) within the life and health insurance industry.

