$5.4 Billion in Sales Expected for Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will post $5.4 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.4 billion to $5.41 billion. Micron Technology reported sales of $2.9 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 86.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year sales of $5.4 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.24 billion to $19.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $21.57 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $19.7 billion to $22.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Micron Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Pacific Crest reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

In other Micron Technology news, VP Brian Shirley sold 27,250 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $630,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 340,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,873,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Steven L. Thorsen, Jr. sold 126,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $3,104,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 421,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,390,441.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 382,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,282,104. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 96.8% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.5% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 4,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Coconut Grove Bank boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1,422.5% in the first quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 5,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 7.4% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 11,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) traded up 1.77% during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,267,456 shares. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $29.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average is $23.14. Micron Technology also was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 18,073 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 162% compared to the average volume of 6,895 call options.

Micron Technology Company Profile

