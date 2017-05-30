Zacks: Analysts Expect JetBlue Airways Co. (JBLU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.8 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will report sales of $1.8 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.78 billion and the highest is $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways posted sales of $1.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year sales of $1.8 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $7.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.73 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.54 billion to $7.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 11.31%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital increased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Vetr cut JetBlue Airways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.64 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Cowen and Company increased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.42 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.58.

Shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) traded down 0.96% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,803,184 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.54. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $23.15.

In other JetBlue Airways news, EVP James G. Hnat sold 9,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $186,282.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,682.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $40,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,118 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,861.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,367 shares of company stock valued at $698,856 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,368,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 33.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 634,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after buying an additional 157,915 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,480,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 673,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,877,000 after buying an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 9.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation is a passenger carrier company. The Company provides air transportation services across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America. Its segments include Domestic, and Caribbean & Latin America. It operates various kinds of aircrafts, including Airbus A321, Airbus A320 and Embraer E190.

