Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tailored Brands Inc (TLRD) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Tailored Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRD) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tailored Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.27. Tailored Brands reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Tailored Brands will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tailored Brands.

Tailored Brands (NASDAQ:TLRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $793 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.36 million. Tailored Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Tailored Brands in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price target on Tailored Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Tailored Brands from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of Tailored Brands (NASDAQ:TLRD) traded down 0.66% on Tuesday, hitting $10.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,398,761 shares. Tailored Brands has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $28.76. The company has a market cap of $517.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average is $18.52.

In related news, major shareholder Eminence Capital, Lp sold 7,256,678 shares of Tailored Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $88,531,471.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tailored Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 25.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 56.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Tailored Brands Company Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc is a holding company of The Men’s Wearhouse, Inc The Company is a specialty apparel retailer offering suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, business casual, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes and accessories for men and tuxedo and suit rental product. It operates through two segments: Retail and Corporate Apparel.

