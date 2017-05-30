Sigma Designs Inc (SIGM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.25 Million

Analysts expect that Sigma Designs Inc (NASDAQ:SIGM) will report sales of $39.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sigma Designs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.5 million and the lowest is $39 million. Sigma Designs reported sales of $53.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, June 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sigma Designs will report full year sales of $39.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $184 million to $211.1 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $178.55 million per share, with estimates ranging from $152.9 million to $204.2 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sigma Designs.

Sigma Designs (NASDAQ:SIGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Sigma Designs had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $42.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SIGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upgraded Sigma Designs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sigma Designs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sigma Designs in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

In other news, major shareholder Soros Fund Management Llc purchased 223,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $1,260,663.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sigma Designs by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,116,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,701,000 after buying an additional 119,654 shares during the period. Raging Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Designs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,289,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Sigma Designs by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,800,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sigma Designs by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,773,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after buying an additional 51,300 shares during the period. Finally, Top Ace Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sigma Designs by 33.9% in the third quarter. Top Ace Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,601,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,474,000 after buying an additional 405,209 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sigma Designs (NASDAQ:SIGM) traded up 0.79% on Friday, reaching $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 371,414 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average is $6.45. Sigma Designs has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $8.60. The firm’s market capitalization is $242.27 million.

About Sigma Designs

Sigma Designs, Inc is a provider of global integrated semiconductor solutions. The Company offers media platforms for use in the home entertainment and home control markets. The Company sells its products into markets, including smart television, media connectivity, set-top box and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

