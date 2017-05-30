Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Seadrill Ltd (SDRL) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Seadrill’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Seadrill reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 111.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seadrill will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Seadrill.

Shares of Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) traded up 3.3099% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.6898. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,411,654 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.20. Seadrill has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $4.74. The company’s market capitalization is $347.97 million.

About Seadrill

Seadrill Limited is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs and jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-, mid-, deep-, and ultra deepwater areas, and in benign and harsh environments.

