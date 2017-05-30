Zacks: Analysts Anticipate InnerWorkings, Inc. (INWK) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) to announce $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for InnerWorkings’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.09. InnerWorkings posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that InnerWorkings will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow InnerWorkings.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. InnerWorkings had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $270.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INWK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InnerWorkings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of InnerWorkings from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of InnerWorkings in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wunderlich started coverage on shares of InnerWorkings in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) traded down 1.21% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.59. 282,387 shares of the stock were exchanged. InnerWorkings has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.56. The stock has a market cap of $573.18 million, a PE ratio of 132.38 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INWK. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in InnerWorkings by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,134,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,026,000 after buying an additional 789,565 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in InnerWorkings by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 957,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after buying an additional 78,900 shares during the period. Kalmar Investments Inc. DE boosted its stake in InnerWorkings by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kalmar Investments Inc. DE now owns 679,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in InnerWorkings by 8.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 663,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after buying an additional 50,649 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in InnerWorkings by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after buying an additional 33,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

About InnerWorkings

InnerWorkings, Inc is a marketing execution company. The Company’s software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data. The Company’s segments include North America and International.

