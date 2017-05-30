Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Abbott Laboratories (ABT) to Announce $0.60 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will post $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.60. Abbott Laboratories posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 19th.
On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Abbott Laboratories.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.
In related news, insider Roger Bird sold 13,222 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $595,254.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,228.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert E. Funck sold 25,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $1,160,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 117,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,349,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,692 shares of company stock worth $2,374,632. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 37,403 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.6% in the third quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 91,476 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 30.8% in the third quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,555,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $65,767,000 after buying an additional 366,571 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,189,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,283 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) traded down 0.27% during trading on Friday, reaching $44.55. 3,733,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.84. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $36.76 and a 12-month high of $45.84. The company has a market capitalization of $77.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 0.97.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.98%.
About Abbott Laboratories
Abbott Laboratories is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of healthcare products. The Company operates through four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products include a range of branded generic pharmaceuticals manufactured around the world and marketed and sold outside the United States.
