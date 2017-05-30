Young & Co.'s Brewery plc (YNGN) Earns Buy Rating from Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon reiterated their buy rating on shares of Young & Co.'s Brewery plc (LON:YNGN) in a report published on Thursday morning. They currently have a GBX 1,450 ($18.63) target price on the stock.

Young & Co.'s Brewery plc (LON YNGN) opened at 1060.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,056.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,012.08. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 517.54 million. Young & Co.'s Brewery plc has a 52-week low of GBX 856.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,100.00.

Young & Co.'s Brewery plc Company Profile

Young & Co’s Brewery, P.L.C. is engaged in managing pubs. The Company operates through three segments: Young’s managed houses, Geronimo managed houses and the Ram Pub Company. Both Young’s and Geronimo managed houses operate pubs. It is engaged in sales of drink, food and the provision of accommodation.

