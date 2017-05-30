York Water (YORW) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.36

Media stories about York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) have trended positive this week, AlphaOne reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. York Water earned a media sentiment score of 0.36 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 48 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of York Water (NASDAQ YORW) opened at 33.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.57. York Water has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $39.85.

Get York Water Co alerts:

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.29 million for the quarter. York Water had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 26.25%. Equities analysts forecast that York Water will post $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.1602 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. York Water’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/york-water-yorw-getting-positive-news-coverage-alphaone-reports-updated-updated.html.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company is an investor-owned water utility in the United States. The primary business of the Company is to impound, purify to meet or exceed safe drinking water standards and distribute water. As of December 31, 2016, it also owned and operated three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems.

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.