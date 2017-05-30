Yelp Inc (YELP) PT Lowered to $30.00

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) had its price objective reduced by Piper Jaffray Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the local business review company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on YELP. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Axiom Securities decreased their target price on shares of Yelp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Yelp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.36.

Shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) opened at 27.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 373.65 and a beta of 2.11. Yelp has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $43.41.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The local business review company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Yelp had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $197.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Yelp’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Yelp will post ($0.08) EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 3,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $106,963.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 137,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,871.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Laurence Wilson sold 3,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $88,303.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 181,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,136,363.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,586 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. FNY Partners Fund LP raised its position in Yelp by 18,650.0% in the first quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 3,750 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Yelp during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in Yelp during the first quarter worth about $159,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new position in Yelp during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Yelp by 3,181.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,970 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Inc (Yelp) connects people with local businesses by bringing ‘word of mouth’ online and providing a platform for businesses and consumers to engage and transact. The Company offers local business review sites. Yelp provides a platform for consumers to share their everyday local business experiences with other consumers by posting reviews, tips, photos and videos, and to engage directly with businesses, through reviews, its Request-A-Quote and Message the Business features, and by completing transactions on the Yelp Platform.

