Yelp Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (YELP)

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 5,933 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 220% compared to the typical volume of 1,852 put options.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 3,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $106,963.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 137,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,871.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laurence Wilson sold 3,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $88,303.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 181,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,136,363.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,586 over the last 90 days. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Partners Fund LP increased its stake in Yelp by 18,650.0% in the first quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 3,750 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Yelp during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Yelp during the first quarter worth about $159,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new position in Yelp during the first quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Yelp by 3,181.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,970 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) traded down 1.50% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.65. 2,666,227 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 373.65 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.69. Yelp has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $43.41.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The local business review company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Yelp had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $197.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yelp will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YELP. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $39.00 target price on shares of Yelp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Axiom Securities cut their target price on shares of Yelp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yelp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc (Yelp) connects people with local businesses by bringing ‘word of mouth’ online and providing a platform for businesses and consumers to engage and transact. The Company offers local business review sites. Yelp provides a platform for consumers to share their everyday local business experiences with other consumers by posting reviews, tips, photos and videos, and to engage directly with businesses, through reviews, its Request-A-Quote and Message the Business features, and by completing transactions on the Yelp Platform.

