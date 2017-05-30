Maxim Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Yelp Inc (YELP)

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. They presently have a $41.00 price objective on the local business review company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $45.00. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.28% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Sales for the quarter were relatively inline with expectations and came in near the middle of management’s guidance range.””

YELP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 target price on shares of Yelp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price target on shares of Yelp and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $49.00 price target on shares of Yelp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Vetr downgraded shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.94 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Yelp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

Yelp (YELP) opened at 27.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 373.65 and a beta of 2.11. Yelp has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $43.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average of $35.69.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The local business review company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Yelp had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $197.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yelp will post ($0.08) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Laurence Wilson sold 3,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $88,303.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 181,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,136,363.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles Baker sold 12,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $343,728.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,299,014.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,121 shares of company stock worth $1,994,586 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Yelp by 11.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,703,608 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $186,793,000 after buying an additional 574,004 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Yelp by 3,803.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,829,444 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $92,666,000 after buying an additional 2,756,955 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Yelp by 1,088.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,661,644 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $87,169,000 after buying an additional 2,437,744 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG raised its position in shares of Yelp by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 2,557,984 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $97,536,000 after buying an additional 626,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EastBay Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yelp by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. EastBay Asset Management LLC now owns 2,447,689 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $93,328,000 after buying an additional 611,127 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc (Yelp) connects people with local businesses by bringing ‘word of mouth’ online and providing a platform for businesses and consumers to engage and transact. The Company offers local business review sites. Yelp provides a platform for consumers to share their everyday local business experiences with other consumers by posting reviews, tips, photos and videos, and to engage directly with businesses, through reviews, its Request-A-Quote and Message the Business features, and by completing transactions on the Yelp Platform.

