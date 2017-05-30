Yelp Inc (YELP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price objective on the local business review company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $42.00. Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.97% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 target price on shares of Yelp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Yelp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $49.00 price target on shares of Yelp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.36.

Shares of Yelp (NYSE YELP) opened at 27.65 on Wednesday. Yelp has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $43.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 373.65 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.94 and a 200 day moving average of $35.69.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The local business review company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $197.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.51 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 3,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $106,963.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,871.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,586. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,756,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 13.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,691,992 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $70,556,000 after buying an additional 202,399 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 46.1% in the third quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 90,021 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 28,405 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 215.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc (Yelp) connects people with local businesses by bringing ‘word of mouth’ online and providing a platform for businesses and consumers to engage and transact. The Company offers local business review sites. Yelp provides a platform for consumers to share their everyday local business experiences with other consumers by posting reviews, tips, photos and videos, and to engage directly with businesses, through reviews, its Request-A-Quote and Message the Business features, and by completing transactions on the Yelp Platform.

