Yelp Inc (YELP) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $27.00 target price on the local business review company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $49.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Yelp from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Vetr raised Yelp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.94 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a market perform rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Yelp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.36.

Yelp (YELP) opened at 27.65 on Wednesday. Yelp has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $43.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 373.65 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average is $35.69.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The local business review company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $197.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yelp will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Charles Baker sold 12,176 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $343,728.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,014.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laurence Wilson sold 3,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $88,303.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 181,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,136,363.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,586 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 3,803.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,829,444 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $92,666,000 after buying an additional 2,756,955 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 1,088.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,661,644 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $87,169,000 after buying an additional 2,437,744 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 375.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,388,422 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $45,470,000 after buying an additional 1,096,446 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,017,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 179.2% in the first quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,300,758 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $45,106,000 after buying an additional 834,929 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Inc (Yelp) connects people with local businesses by bringing ‘word of mouth’ online and providing a platform for businesses and consumers to engage and transact. The Company offers local business review sites. Yelp provides a platform for consumers to share their everyday local business experiences with other consumers by posting reviews, tips, photos and videos, and to engage directly with businesses, through reviews, its Request-A-Quote and Message the Business features, and by completing transactions on the Yelp Platform.

