Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (XTNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (AMEX:XTNT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.08 million for the quarter.

Xtant Medical Holdings (AMEX:XTNT) opened at 0.435 on Tuesday. Xtant Medical Holdings has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $2.37. The firm’s market capitalization is $7.80 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xtant Medical Holdings stock. KCG Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (AMEX:XTNT) by 380.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,274 shares during the period. KCG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Xtant Medical Holdings were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Xtant Medical Holdings in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Xtant Medical Holdings Company Profile

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc, formerly Bacterin International Holdings, Inc, develops, manufactures and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for domestic and international markets. The Company operates through the development, manufacture and marketing of regenerative medical products and devices segment.

