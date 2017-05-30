XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) Forecasted to Earn FY2017 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of XPO Logistics in a note issued to investors on Thursday. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.98. KeyCorp also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ FY2018 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on XPO. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen and Company boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) traded down 0.34% on Monday, hitting $55.11. The stock had a trading volume of 82,792 shares. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.91 and a beta of 2.11. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $22.23 and a 12-month high of $55.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.46.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. XPO Logistics had a positive return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 0.17%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Group LTD raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 19.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 86,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 13,869 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 8.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after buying an additional 9,245 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 10.4% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 333,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,247,000 after buying an additional 31,506 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 170,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after buying an additional 9,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 25.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 19,378 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of supply chain solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment provides freight brokerage, last mile, less-than-truckload (LTL), full truckload and global forwarding services. The Logistics segment provides a range of contract logistics services, including highly engineered and customized solutions, value-added warehousing and distribution, cold chain solutions and other inventory solutions.

