Xactly Corp (XTLY) Position Boosted by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xactly Corp (NASDAQ:XTLY) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 1.31% of Xactly Corp worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XTLY. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xactly Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $11,583,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Xactly Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Xactly Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Xactly Corp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 54,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xactly Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

Xactly Corp (XTLY) traded up 0.37% during trading on Monday, hitting $13.40. 108,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Xactly Corp has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.12. The company’s market cap is $427.13 million.

Xactly Corp (NASDAQ:XTLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.01 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xactly Corp will post ($0.30) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XTLY. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Xactly Corp in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Xactly Corp in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xactly Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.39.

In other news, Director Gerald S. Casilli sold 120,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $1,410,561.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Cabrera sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $28,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,065.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,483 shares of company stock worth $2,523,153 in the last three months.

Xactly Corp Company Profile

Xactly Corporation is a provider of cloud-based incentive compensation solutions for employee and sales performance management. The Company delivers its solutions through a software-as-a-service (SaaS) business model. The Company has a customer base, including companies in various industries, such as business and financial services, communications, life sciences, media and Internet, SaaS and traditional software, and retail.

