Wunderlich Increases AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (MITT) Price Target to $18.50

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) had its price objective upped by Wunderlich from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report published on Monday, May 8th. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a hold rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.38.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) traded down 0.05% on Monday, hitting $18.67. The company had a trading volume of 54,659 shares. The stock has a market cap of $517.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.79. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $13.57 and a 12-month high of $19.38.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.80 million during the quarter. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Equities analysts predict that AG Mortgage Investment Trust will post $1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AG Mortgage Investment Trust news, CFO Brian C. Sigman acquired 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.69 per share, with a total value of $100,833.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,897.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BB&T Corp raised its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 15,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 140,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 182,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 89,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

