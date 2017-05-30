W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, “W&T Offshore is an independent oil and natural gas company focused primarily in the Gulf of Mexico area, including the deep water. They have grown through acquisition, exploitation and exploration. W&T has grown through acquisition, exploitation and exploration and now holds working interests in over two hundred fields in federal and state waters and a majority of its daily production is derived from wells it operates. “

WTI has been the subject of several other reports. Capital One Financial Corp. raised shares of W&T Offshore from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on shares of W&T Offshore from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, KLR Group increased their price objective on shares of W&T Offshore from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W&T Offshore has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.75.

W&T Offshore (WTI) traded up 0.94% on Thursday, hitting $2.14. 1,275,325 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.49. The company’s market capitalization is $294.28 million. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $3.47.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $124.39 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that W&T Offshore will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in W&T Offshore during the third quarter worth about $2,386,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 624,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 724,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 72,417 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in W&T Offshore during the third quarter worth about $352,000. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas producer. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had interests in offshore leases covering approximately 750,000 gross acres (450,000 net acres) spanning across the Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Alabama.

