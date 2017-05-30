Wsfs Capital Management LLC Invests $914,000 in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000. Procter & Gamble Co comprises approximately 0.9% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,814,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,905,824,000 after buying an additional 1,102,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,540,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,219,000 after buying an additional 105,964 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co during the fourth quarter worth about $1,918,188,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co by 0.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,964,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,059,000 after buying an additional 62,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 8,766,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,087,000 after buying an additional 406,412 shares in the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (PG) traded up 0.45% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,337,023 shares. The firm has a market cap of $223.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.71 and its 200 day moving average is $87.14. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $80.74 and a 12 month high of $92.00.

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble Co had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post $3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.6896 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Procter & Gamble Co’s payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble Co in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Vetr upgraded Procter & Gamble Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.67 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays PLC set a $93.00 price target on Procter & Gamble Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble Co in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.34.

In related news, insider Steven D. Bishop sold 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total transaction of $233,023.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,722.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mohamed Samir Abde Abdelfattah sold 1,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $171,185.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,178 shares of company stock worth $17,758,939 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

