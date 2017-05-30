Deutsche Bank AG Reaffirms Buy Rating for Wpp Plc (WPP)

Wpp Plc (LON:WPP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st, StockTargetPrices.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WPP. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.97) price target on shares of Wpp Plc in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Numis Securities Ltd reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,975 ($25.37) target price on shares of Wpp Plc in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,230 ($28.64) target price on shares of Wpp Plc in a report on Monday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Wpp Plc from GBX 1,620 ($20.81) to GBX 1,760 ($22.61) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wpp Plc in a report on Monday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wpp Plc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,965.20 ($25.24).

Shares of Wpp Plc (LON:WPP) opened at 1746.00 on Monday. Wpp Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,204.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,928.07. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 22.12 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,705.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,763.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 37.05 ($0.48) per share. This is a boost from Wpp Plc’s previous dividend of $19.55. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

In related news, insider Sir Martin Sorrell sold 57,522 shares of Wpp Plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,720 ($22.09), for a total value of £989,378.40 ($1,270,877.84). Also, insider Roberto Quarta acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,729 ($22.21) per share, for a total transaction of £172,900 ($222,093.77).

WPP plc (WPP) operates in four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Consumer Insight; Public Relations & Public Affairs, and Branding & Identity, Healthcare and Specialist Communications. Advertising and Media Investment Management, where it operates advertising networks Ogilvy & Mather Advertising, JWT, Y&R, Grey, bates and the United Network.

