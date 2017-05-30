World Asset Management Inc Has $420,000 Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR)

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings by 12.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 345,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,016,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings by 8.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 82,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,977,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings by 43.1% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 18,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings by 20.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 644,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,219,000 after buying an additional 108,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) opened at 141.18 on Tuesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $111.25 and a 12-month high of $150.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. RenaissanceRe Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.86%.

A number of research firms have commented on RNR. Zacks Investment Research lowered RenaissanceRe Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc upped their price target on RenaissanceRe Holdings from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe Holdings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.95.

In other RenaissanceRe Holdings news, CEO Kevin Odonnell sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $991,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,565,040.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance coverages and related services to a range of customers. The Company’s products include property, casualty and specialty reinsurance and certain insurance products principally distributed through intermediaries. Its segments include Property; Casualty and Specialty, and Other category.

