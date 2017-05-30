World Asset Management Inc Boosts Position in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI)

World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Ultimate Software Group were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in The Ultimate Software Group during the fourth quarter worth about $7,977,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Ultimate Software Group by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,672,000 after buying an additional 29,117 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Ultimate Software Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,931,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in The Ultimate Software Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 25,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in The Ultimate Software Group by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ultimate Software Group Inc. alerts:

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI) opened at 223.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.36. The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.29 and a 12 month high of $224.09.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The Ultimate Software Group had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $228.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. will post $3.99 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “World Asset Management Inc Boosts Position in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/world-asset-management-inc-boosts-position-in-the-ultimate-software-group-inc-ulti.html.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ULTI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.57.

In other The Ultimate Software Group news, Director Robert Yanover sold 200 shares of The Ultimate Software Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.45, for a total value of $38,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,068,840.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Adam Rogers sold 3,482 shares of The Ultimate Software Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.92, for a total transaction of $692,639.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,239,804.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,312 shares of company stock worth $1,652,668. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Ultimate Software Group

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc (Ultimate) is a cloud provider of people management solutions, referred to as human capital management (HCM). The Company’s UltiPro product suite (UltiPro) is an engaging solution that has human resources (HR), payroll and benefits management. As of December 31, 2016, UltiPro included global people management, available in 14 languages with more than 35 country-specific localizations.

Receive News & Ratings for The Ultimate Software Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ultimate Software Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.