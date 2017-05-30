Workday Inc (WDAY) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,997 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Workday worth $14,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 14.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at $124,000. TLP Group LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 107.0% in the third quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Stanford Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 2,101.0% in the fourth quarter. Stanford Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) opened at 99.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.91 and a 200 day moving average of $82.79. Workday Inc has a 52 week low of $65.79 and a 52 week high of $101.33.

Workday (NYSE:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.19 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. Workday’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post $0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.09.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 3,522 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $293,734.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James P. Shaughnessy sold 10,867 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $907,394.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 848,462 shares of company stock worth $70,575,582. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc is a provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. The Company delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for various companies, educational institutions and government agencies. As part of its applications, the Company provides embedded analytics that capture the content and context of everyday business events, facilitating informed decision-making from wherever users are working.

