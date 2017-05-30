Wix.Com Ltd (WIX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $92.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.15 million. Wix.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Shares of Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) opened at 78.243 on Tuesday. Wix.Com has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $86.15. The company’s market cap is $3.50 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.67 and a 200 day moving average of $60.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 1.2% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,709,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $251,875,000 after buying an additional 43,366 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 22.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,951,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,520,000 after buying an additional 361,400 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 2.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,421,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,497,000 after buying an additional 37,518 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.Com during the first quarter valued at $69,929,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 806,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,951,000 after buying an additional 144,037 shares during the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WIX. Stephens downgraded shares of Wix.Com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Wix.Com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.85.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. (Wix) is a Web development platform enabling businesses and organizations to take businesses, brands and workflow online. The Company provides solutions that business owners can use to operate various aspects of their business online, such as selling goods, taking reservations, and scheduling and confirming appointments.

