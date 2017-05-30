Wingstop Inc (WING) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WING. Cowen and Company set a $34.00 price target on Wingstop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Group LLC cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Wingstop to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.55.

Wingstop (NASDAQ WING) opened at 28.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $837.15 million, a PE ratio of 48.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.89. Wingstop has a one year low of $24.74 and a one year high of $33.42.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 69.17% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wingstop will post $0.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sidney J. Feltenstein sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $781,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney J. Feltenstein sold 15,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $463,262.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,510 shares of company stock worth $2,448,937. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 291.0% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 16.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc is franchisor and operator of restaurants that specializes in cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. The Company operates through two segments: Franchise and Company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company offers its guests 11 flavors on bone-in and boneless chicken wings paired with hand-cut, seasoned fries and sides.

