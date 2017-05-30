Stephens Increases Wingstop Inc (WING) Price Target to $34.00

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) had its price objective lifted by Stephens from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Monday, May 8th. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WING. Cowen and Company set a $34.00 target price on Wingstop and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 4th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Wingstop to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC decreased their target price on Wingstop from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.55.

Get Wingstop Inc alerts:

Shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) traded down 2.79% on Monday, reaching $28.89. 483,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Wingstop has a one year low of $24.74 and a one year high of $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $837.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average is $28.89.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 69.17% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $26.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post $0.70 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/wingstop-inc-wing-pt-raised-to-34-00-updated-updated.html.

In related news, Director Sidney J. Feltenstein sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $781,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Mravle sold 34,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $1,066,526.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,323,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,448,937. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 291.0% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Wingstop by 16.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wingstop during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc is franchisor and operator of restaurants that specializes in cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. The Company operates through two segments: Franchise and Company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company offers its guests 11 flavors on bone-in and boneless chicken wings paired with hand-cut, seasoned fries and sides.

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.