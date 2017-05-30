Windsor Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Spire Inc (SR)

Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Spire by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Spire by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Spire by 2.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Spire by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Spire by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Inc (SR) opened at 70.40 on Tuesday. Spire Inc has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $71.21. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.93.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $663.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.43 million. Spire had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc will post $3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 65.02%.

SR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spire from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Spire Inc, formerly The Laclede Group, Inc, is engaged to transform its business and pursue growth by growing its gas utility business through prudent investment in infrastructure upgrades and organic growth initiatives; acquire and integrate gas utilities; modernize its gas assets, and invest in innovation.

