Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR) Director William Roland Cook Sells 5,000 Shares

Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) Director William Roland Cook sold 5,000 shares of Quaker Chemical Corp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $705,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,850.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE KWR) opened at 140.00 on Tuesday. Quaker Chemical Corp has a 12-month low of $82.40 and a 12-month high of $153.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Quaker Chemical Corp alerts:

Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Quaker Chemical Corp had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $194.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Quaker Chemical Corp’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Corp will post $4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Quaker Chemical Corp’s payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR) Director William Roland Cook Sells 5,000 Shares” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/william-roland-cook-sells-5000-shares-of-quaker-chemical-corp-kwr-stock-updated-updated.html.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Quaker Chemical Corp in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical Corp during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Quaker Chemical Corp by 15.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 299,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,382,000 after buying an additional 40,158 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Quaker Chemical Corp by 6.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Quaker Chemical Corp by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,168,000 after buying an additional 26,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Quaker Chemical Corp by 14.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after buying an additional 10,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corp Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation is a provider of process fluids, chemical specialties, and technical expertise to a range of industries, including steel, aluminum, mining, aerospace, tube and pipe, cans and others. The Company’s segments include North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia/Pacific and South America.

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.