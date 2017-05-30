William Blair Weighs in on Insulet Co.’s FY2017 Earnings (PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2017 EPS estimates for shares of Insulet in a research report issued on Wednesday. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Insulet’s FY2018 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $101.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.73 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 87.46%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

PODD has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. BTIG Research lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Feltl & Co. lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Insulet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price objective on Insulet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.92.

Shares of Insulet (PODD) opened at 42.82 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.48 billion. Insulet has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $48.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.91.

In related news, EVP Bradley A. Thomas purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.69 per share, with a total value of $116,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jessica Hopfield purchased 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $99,794.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,080 shares of company stock worth $317,339 and sold 82,806 shares worth $3,798,424. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFG Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Cantab Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 73.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 5,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing and sale of the OmniPod Insulin Management System (the OmniPod System), an insulin delivery system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The Omnipod System features a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device, which is worn on the body for approximately three days at a time and its wireless companion, the handheld Personal Diabetes Manager (PDM).

