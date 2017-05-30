Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Groupon in a research note issued on Wednesday. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the coupon company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The coupon company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $673.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.93 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 29.46% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. Groupon’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Get Groupon Inc alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/william-blair-research-analysts-decrease-earnings-estimates-for-groupon-inc-grpn-updated-updated.html.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GRPN. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Groupon from $5.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised their price objective on Groupon from $4.80 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Vetr raised Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.67 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.20 price objective on shares of Groupon in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on Groupon from $5.75 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) traded up 0.983% on Monday, reaching $3.595. The company had a trading volume of 2,006,848 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.02 billion. Groupon has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $5.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87.

In other news, Director Peter J. Barris sold 187,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $787,021.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,923 shares in the company, valued at $491,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 194,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,325 in the last quarter. 23.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Groupon by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,827 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Groupon by 9.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,837 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Groupon by 45.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 32,000 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Groupon by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 708,866 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Groupon by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 428,456 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 17,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces around the world that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount. The Company operates through three segments: North America, which represents the United States and Canada; EMEA, which consists of Europe, and the Middle East and Africa, and the remainder of its international operations (Rest of World).

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.