William Blair lowered shares of VWR Corp (NASDAQ:VWR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday, May 5th.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VWR. Jefferies Group LLC raised their target price on shares of VWR Corp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VWR Corp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of VWR Corp from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a hold rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of VWR Corp in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.67.

Get VWR Corp alerts:

VWR Corp (VWR) opened at 32.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day moving average of $27.48. VWR Corp has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $37.25.

VWR Corp (NASDAQ:VWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. VWR Corp had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. VWR Corp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that VWR Corp will post $1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “VWR Corp (VWR) Stock Rating Lowered by William Blair” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/william-blair-lowers-vwr-corp-vwr-to-market-perform-updated-updated.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VWR. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in VWR Corp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in VWR Corp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in VWR Corp by 6.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in VWR Corp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 36,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in VWR Corp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

VWR Corp Company Profile

VWR Corporation is a provider of product and service solutions to laboratory and production customers. The Company offers a portfolio of branded and private label laboratory products, services and solutions to the life science, general research and applied markets. The Company operates in two segments: Americas and EMEA-APAC.

Receive News & Ratings for VWR Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VWR Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.