William Blair Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Stericycle Inc (SRCL)

Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Stericycle in a report issued on Thursday. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. William Blair also issued estimates for Stericycle’s Q4 2017 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SRCL. Jefferies Group LLC set a $108.00 price objective on Stericycle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $74.00 price objective on Stericycle and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Monday, February 20th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Stericycle from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.73.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) opened at 86.27 on Monday. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $107.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.13.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $892.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.34 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 7.52%. Stericycle’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Stericycle by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in Stericycle during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stericycle during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Stericycle news, Director Mike S. Zafirovski purchased 2,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $250,156.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,156.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc is a business-to-business services provider. The Company focuses on regulated and compliance solutions for healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses. The Company’s segments include Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RCS), Domestic Communication and Related Services (CRS), International RCS and All other.

