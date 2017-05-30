Equities researchers at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OVID. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen and Company started coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Ovid Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ OVID) opened at 14.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04. Ovid Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $15.93. The company’s market capitalization is $306.28 million.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/william-blair-begins-coverage-on-ovid-therapeutics-inc-ovid.html.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (Ovid) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead drug candidate is OV101. The Company’s second lead drug candidate is OV935. OV101 (gaboxadol) is a delta-selective GABAA receptor agonist.

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.