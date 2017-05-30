Whole Foods Market Target of Unusually High Options Trading (WFM)

Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 758 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 213% compared to the typical volume of 242 put options.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Whole Foods Market from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Whole Foods Market from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whole Foods Market in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whole Foods Market in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Whole Foods Market in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whole Foods Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.94.

Shares of Whole Foods Market (WFM) opened at 35.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.79. Whole Foods Market has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $38.29.

Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Whole Foods Market had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Whole Foods Market will post $1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Whole Foods Market’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Whole Foods Market’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.29%.

In related news, insider Juan Nunez sold 14,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $399,095.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,129.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider A C. Gallo sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $182,105.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,438.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,098 shares of company stock valued at $863,451. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WFM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Whole Foods Market during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whole Foods Market by 406.4% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. SRB Corp boosted its position in shares of Whole Foods Market by 12.3% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Whole Foods Market by 55.4% in the third quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Whole Foods Market during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market, Inc is engaged in the business of natural and organic foods supermarket. The Company operates approximately 456 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Its stores have an average size of approximately 39,000 square feet, and are supported by its distribution centers, bake house facilities, commissary kitchens, seafood-processing facilities, a produce procurement center, and a specialty coffee and tea procurement and roasting operation, among others.

