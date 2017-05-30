WhiteHorse Finance Inc (WHF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, “WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is a business development company focused on originating loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is based in Miami, United States. “

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ WHF) opened at 14.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.99. WhiteHorse Finance has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $14.75.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $13.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 14.26%. Analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post $1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter valued at $205,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 291,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter valued at $476,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company is a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, small-cap companies located in the United States. The Company’s investment objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing small-cap companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) and have a term of 3 to 6 years.

