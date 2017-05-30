WestRock Co (WRK) Stake Raised by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advance Capital I Inc. purchased a new position in WestRock during the third quarter valued at $213,000. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in WestRock by 26.3% in the third quarter. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 301,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,633,000 after buying an additional 62,830 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in WestRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $888,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in WestRock by 12.4% in the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 451,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,867,000 after buying an additional 49,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in WestRock by 306.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 78,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 58,865 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) opened at 55.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.05 and a 200 day moving average of $52.31. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.72 and a beta of 1.27. WestRock Co has a 12-month low of $35.77 and a 12-month high of $56.32.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. WestRock had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that WestRock Co will post $2.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 301.89%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WRK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of WestRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $66.00 price objective on shares of WestRock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

In other WestRock news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $4,037,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 495,435 shares in the company, valued at $26,669,266.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnold Stephen Meadows sold 8,900 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $484,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,959.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,900 shares of company stock worth $7,554,466 in the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, incorporated on March 6, 2015, is a multinational provider of paper and packaging solutions for consumer and corrugated packaging markets. The Company also develops real estate in the Charleston, South Carolina region. The Company’s segments include Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development.

