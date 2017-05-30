Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.50

News headlines about Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) have been trending positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Westlake Chemical Partners earned a news impact score of 0.50 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE WLKP) opened at 24.60 on Tuesday. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average of $23.64. The company has a market cap of $665.65 million, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $277.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Westlake Chemical Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners will post $1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3549 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is 91.39%.

WLKP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. FBR & Co lifted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

In other news, Director David Lumpkins bought 2,500 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.42 per share, with a total value of $63,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a limited partnership formed by Westlake Chemical Corporation (Westlake). The Company operates, acquires and develops ethylene production facilities and other assets. Its business and operations are conducted through Westlake Chemical OpCo LP (OpCo). OpCo sells ethylene to Westlake and others, as well as sells co-products of ethylene production, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline and hydrogen.

